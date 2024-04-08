High Court dismisses appeal by firm whose claim for $1.3m in refunds was denied by Iras

SINGAPORE - A wholesale trade company whose claim of more than $1.3 million in input tax refunds from the Inland Revenue of Authority (Iras) was denied has failed in its appeal to the High Court.

The company, THM International Import & Export, purportedly bought $19.7 million worth of micro SD cards and flash drives from a local supplier and then exported the goods to two customers in Malaysia.

The company claimed more than $1.3 million in input tax refunds for these supplies, which allegedly took place between April 1, 2016 and Aug 31, 2016.

Under the Goods and Services Tax Act, input tax is incurred on the supply of goods or services that are used for business purposes.

On Aug 3, 2020, Iras disallowed the claims on the basis that there was no conclusive evidence of a supply of the goods, and that these were not genuine business transactions.

The company appealed to the GST Board of Review – a three-member board comprising people not connected to Iras – but its appeal was dismissed.

It then appealed further to the High Court – the first time a case on the rejection of input tax has been brought before the court.

In his written judgment on April 5, Justice Aedit Abdullah dismissed the appeal for the single reason that the company had done nothing but challenge the board’s factual finding that there had been no supply of goods.

Justice Abdullah said it was clear that the court’s role in such appeals was a limited one, as the court generally does not have the jurisdiction to hear appeals on findings of fact made by the board.

Under the Act, the right of appeal to the court is only in respect of “any question of law or of mixed law and fact”.

In the appeal hearing before the board, THM provided documents to show that the Osperia-branded goods were received from its supplier, a company identified as K, then sold to its customers.

Oral testimony was also provided by the directors of THM and K.

The purported business arrangement was that THM’s customers would make inquiries on the goods through an intermediary known as Jacky.

THM would then contact K to obtain a quoted price, and in turn, provide a marked-up quotation to the customers.

The customers would make full payment to THM via cash deposit or bank transfer before K delivered the goods to THM.

THM would then pay K and arrange for the goods to be delivered to the customers.