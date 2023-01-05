High Court directs Law Society to apply for new tribunal to probe lawyer’s conduct

SINGAPORE - In the first case of its kind, the High Court annulled a decision of the Law Society to pursue a “watered down” charge against a lawyer before an existing disciplinary tribunal.

Justice Valerie Thean further directed the society, with its consent, to apply to the Chief Justice to revoke the appointment of the existing tribunal and name a new tribunal to probe the lawyer’s conduct in relation to the original charges.

The rare judicial review application for the High Court’s move in 2022 came from a foreign worker through a pro bono lawyer sourced by Transient Workers Count Too, a community non-governmental organisation.

A Law Society spokesman confirmed on Tuesday that the society had applied to the Chief Justice for the appointment of members to the disciplinary tribunal.

These developments were rooted in a landmark report in July 2020 by a disciplinary tribunal that was tasked by the Chief Justice to probe a twofold complaint by Bangladeshi worker Rana Masud against lawyer Joseph Chen.

Mr Chen was alleged to have failed to meet, speak to or contact Mr Masud, and to have delegated the accident injury suit to paralegals instead.

The Law Society initially had three charges and three alternative charges involving professional misconduct against Mr Chen.

But on Dec 13, 2019, the second day of a two-day hearing, the society told the tribunal to ignore the amended statement of case previously submitted and that the lawyer would plead guilty only to a single amended charge, based on the agreed statement of facts.

The then tribunal presided over by Senior Counsel Engelin Teh found this “troubling” and noted that the parties entered into a plea bargain deal that removed the original, more serious charges and watered down the remaining charge.

It added the the documentary evidence pointed to the need for more serious charges to be probed by the tribunal.

“The difference is significant. When the original third charge was amended as a result of the plea bargaining agreement, the resulting amended third charge further watered down the original third charge,” said the tribunal.

It noted that while the Law Society’s counsel had said the complainant, Mr Masud, had agreed to the amended statement of facts and to proceed with the plea bargain agreement, neither of the items was “explained or translated to the complainant during the hearing”.