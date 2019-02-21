He's toast: ICA foils man's attempt to smuggle contraband cigarettes in bread loaf

SINGAPORE - A 38-year-old motorcyclist who tried to smuggle contraband cigarettes into Singapore using a hollowed-out loaf of bread was caught at Woodlands Checkpoint last Saturday (Feb 16).

The Malaysian man hid five packets of contraband cigarettes in the loaf of bread, which was placed in the basket of his motorcycle, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

There was also a packet of contraband cigarettes in his pocket and another concealed in the padding of his motorcycle helmet.

The ICA said that the case has been referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigations.

The ICA's Facebook post, which had the caption "a plan gone a-rye", garnered positive reactions from several social media users.

Facebook user Michael Springfield wrote: "Power la ICA! I loaf u guys."

The authority said that it would continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable people, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband items.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security," it said.

Those who buy, sell, convey, deliver, store, keep, possess or deal in contraband cigarettes can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, and/or jailed for up to six years.