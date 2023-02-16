Anti-vaccine group founder faces six more charges over false jab claims

SINGAPORE - The founder of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide has been handed six more charges, mainly over alleged false representations made to the Ministry of Health (MOH) involving Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Iris Koh, 47, was on Thursday accused of committing the offences with then general practitioner Jipson Quah, 34, and five other people on five occasions in 2021.

The five are: Ms Amy Lee, Ms Carrie Tan Kia Lee, Mr Steven Teo, Mr Bobby Teo and one Goh Yao Zhen. Details about them were not disclosed in court documents.

The seven people had allegedly made false representations to MOH that Ms Lee, Ms Tan, Mr Steven Teo, Mr Bobby Teo and one Goh Tua Buk were given the Sinopharm vaccine when they had not. Mr Goh Tua Buk’s details were also not disclosed.

They purportedly did this so that they could each obtain a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19.

Koh was handed five charges for allegedly being part of a conspiracy to make false representations.

She was also charged with one count of fabricating false evidence.

Koh is accused of instigating one Tee Hui Yee on Nov 5, 2021, to be falsely certified to be of unsound mind. She allegedly wanted to use the certification as evidence in a judicial proceeding.

The charge describes Koh’s intention as to cause the police to entertain an erroneous opinion on whether Quah had improperly administered Sinopharm vaccines of a lower dosage to patients.

Tee’s details were also not disclosed in court documents.

Koh now faces 10 charges in all. These include other charges of making false representations.

Her bail was set at $30,000 on Thursday and her pre-trial conference will be held on Friday.