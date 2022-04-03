Hacked Instagram accounts used in attempts to scam followers

SINGAPORE - When Ms Michelle Ling realised her Instagram account had been hacked, her first worry was that it would be used by scammers to target her friends and followers.

She had recently come across a few cases of hacked Instagram accounts being used for scams and she feared right.

The 25-year old project manager realised she could no longer access her Instagram account last Sunday night (March 27) after receiving an e-mail informing her that the e-mail linked to her account had been changed.

When the hackers gained control of her account, they impersonated her and urged her 5,000 followers and friends on Instagram to take part in an investment scheme, promising large sums of money.

"Screengrabs of what looked like transactions of $20,000 to my bank account were being posted on my page and stories. They were fake of course, but I was so scared that my followers and friends would fall for the scam, thinking that it was me posting them," said Ms Ling.

She said her worry grew when her friends informed her that the hackers had sent links to them via private messages on Instagram, urging them to click on the links to join an "investment scheme".

This pushed Ms Ling to make a police report on Thursday.

In response to queries by The Straits Times, the police confirmed a report was lodged and said investigations are ongoing.

Ms Ling used a second Instagram account that she created a few months ago to tell her friends and followers not to fall for the scam.

Many of her followers are also customers of her online skincare business, which she has been running for more than two years.

"Some 80 per cent of my customers are from Instagram and have made purchases via Instagram. So I tried to contact them using my backup account to inform them about the status of their orders and that my account has been hacked," said Ms Ling.

She added: "I have seen other people's Instagram accounts hacked recently. I just did not expect something like this to happen to me too."