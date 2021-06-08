Gurmit Singh gets 3-month driving ban, $800 fine for speeding at 131kmh with son in car

SINGAPORE - Actor Gurmit Singh was caught speeding at around 131kmh with his 19-year-old son in the car, on a road with a speed limit of 70kmh.

On Tuesday (June 8), the 56-year-old celebrity, known for his role in local sitcom Phua Chu Kang, was fined $800 and banned from driving for three months.

He pleaded guilty to one charge under the Road Traffic Act.

Singh, whose full name is Gurmit Singh Virk Chainchal Singh, did not have any prior convictions.

At about 9.30pm on April 12, Singh sped along Woodlands Avenue 12 towards Seletar Expressway in his car.

The car is believed to be an Audi A8 L, a luxury sedan that was released only recently.

CNA reported that Singh told the court he had noticed a “flapping sound”, and wanted his son to hear it too.

The father of three said he was driving to pick up his son from his internship workplace when he heard the sound.

“After I got him, I wanted him to hear the same sound, and I realised it comes out at 100kmh,” he said.

“I’m not saying I should drive at that speed... but it was just a short spurt.”

He also reportedly said he did not know how he reached a speed of 131kmh, and claimed that it was a “one-off thing”.

Singh was chided by District Judge Salina Ishak, who told him he could have put his son's life in danger, to which Singh replied that he regretted his actions.

He also said that it was his wife who drove him to court on Tuesday, and that he was hoping to keep his licence and pay the fine.

After leaving court, Singh posted a video on his Instagram account, promising to be a better driver.

“I just want to say I’m sorry, and I hope to do better,” he said in the nine-second clip.

Many users commented on his post with messages of support.

The actor had recently appeared in a campaign reprising his on-screen persona Phua Chu Kang, urging Singaporeans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at the earliest opportunity.

He is also known to still be active in comedy circles, helping up-and-coming local acts.

Other vehicles Singh has owned include a Lamborghini, Audi S5 and a Honda Phantom TA-200 motorcycle.

For speeding, he could have been jailed for up to three months or fined up to $1,000.

Those convicted of speeding more than once may be jailed for up to six months or fined up to $2,000.