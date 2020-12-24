Group of 15 being investigated over shophouse gathering

A group of 15 people who had gathered for a drinking session in a shophouse located in North Bridge Road are now being investigated by police for breaching safe distancing measures.

A 29-year-old man, who was part of the group of Singaporeans aged between 22 and 40, was also arrested for committing a rash act.

Police said in a statement yesterday that the 12 men and three women had gathered to drink alcohol last Saturday.

Social gatherings of more than five people who do not live in the same place of residence are prohibited under current Covid-19 regulations. This limit will be expanded to eight people from next Monday as Singapore enters phase three of its reopening.

It was past midnight when the police received an alert. When officers checked out the shophouse on Sunday, they spotted the 29-year-old man trying to leave the building via the roof, but he was arrested.

"Upon further checks, there were 14 other persons found in the shophouse, 10 of whom were hiding on the rooftop," said the police.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures, offenders may be jailed for up to six months or fined up to $10,000, or both.

For committing a rash act, offenders can be jailed for up to six months or fined up to $2,500, or both.