Graft trial of Ang Mo Kio Town Council's ex-GM begins on Tuesday

SINGAPORE - The trial of Ang Mo Kio Town Council's former general manager starts on Tuesday (Sept 25), after he pleaded not guilty in April to allegedly taking bribes that totalled over $107,000.

Wong Chee Meng, 58, who is also known as Victor Wong, stands accused of taking bribes from two company directors in exchange for advancing the business interests of their companies with the Ang Mo Kio Town Council, where he was general manager and secretary.

He faces 55 counts of corruptly accepting gratification from Chia Sin Lan, director of companies 19-ANC Enterprise and 19-NS2 Enterprise, and Ms Yip Fong Yin, director of 19-NS2. He is represented by Mr Tang Shangwei of WongPartnership.

According to the Building and Construction Authority's directory, both businesses are licensed builders and registered to carry out repair and redecoration works.

The bribes, amounting to more than $107,000, were allegedly taken between December 2014 and September 2016. According to court documents, they include:

• Remittances to Wong's mistress in China worth $30,600;

• Restaurant bills worth $5,000;

• A $13,500 discount on a Toyota Corolla Altis that Wong bought;

• A spa treatment in Geylang that cost around $1,070;

• Stays at budget hotels Fragrance Hotel and Hotel 81, which cost about $35 and $30 respectively;

• Entertainment expenses of more than $40,000 at various KTV lounges and nightclubs;

• A job for Wong's daughter-in-law Le Thi Hien at the firm 4-Ever Engineering. Chia's company 19-ANC Enterprise paid $8,247.67 towards her salary between March and August 2016;

• Charges amounting to $2,527.76 for Wong's use of an M1 mobile phone line.

Related Story Ang Mo Kio Town Council former GM pleads not guilty to corruption, case to go to trial

Chia, 62, is accused of 54 counts of giving bribes to Wong. He also faces one count of abetment for allegedly conspiring with Ms Yip to bribe Wong by making arrangements for Wong to receive the $13,500 car purchase discount, and is represented by Mr Michael Loh of Clifford Law.

Chia's two companies face one charge each of corruption for conspiring to bribe Wong to advance their business interests with the town council.

Wong, the most senior executive in the town council, was removed from duty after it received a complaint about him in September 2016 over the way he handled contracts and dealings in the town council.

He was later investigated by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau and was charged in March.

The town council has since appointed a new general manager, Mr Ang Boon Peng, last April - about five months after Wong was removed.

The trial this week is expected to take place over three days. If convicted, Wong and Chia could be fined up to $100,000 and jailed for a maximum of seven years on each charge. The companies could each face a fine of up to $100,000 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.