Govt clarifies foreign workers under Covid-19 quarantine will be paid salaries, orders correction of Facebook post

SINGAPORE - The foreign workers who have been quarantined will be paid their salaries, the Government has clarified as it invoked Singapore's law against fake news against a Facebook post that suggested otherwise.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo has instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) Office to issue correction directions to Mr Alex Tan and the Singapore States Times Facebook page, and a targeted correction direction to Facebook.

Mr Tan runs the Facebook page and lives in Australia.

The Pofma Office said in a statement on Monday (April 6) that the directions are with regard to Mr Tan's post published on the Singapore States Times Facebook page on Sunday at 8.43pm.

The office said that the post falsely claimed that quarantined foreign workers will not be paid their salaries.

The Government said on its fact-checking website Factually that the workers will continue to be paid their salaries for the duration of their quarantine. Their period of absence from work is treated as paid hospitalisation leave, as part of the worker's leave eligibility.

Mr Tan also runs the States Times Review Facebook page, which was blocked in February after repeatedly posting falsehoods and refusing to post corrections or comply with the law.

