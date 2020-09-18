GM fined for locking 3 foreign workers in room for 42 days

The general manager of a company wrongfully confined three foreign workers in a room for 42 days over May and June amid the Covid-19 outbreak, with one stretch running 39 days straight.

The workers from integrated mechanical engineering service provider Ad-Meth Mech Field were locked in a 3.4m-by-4.3m room, which is slightly larger than a bedroom in a Housing Board flat.

The room is located on the company's premises in Tuas.

Construction workers Pandiyan Jayakanthan, 23, and Ganesan Pandi, 24; and construction supervisor Muthuraj Thangaraj, 39, had access to only one bathroom.

Yesterday, their former boss - Singaporean Shaun Pang Tong Heng, 41 - was fined $9,000 after he pleaded guilty to three counts of wrongful confinement.

The court heard that Pang felt that the trio were "troublemakers".

He found out on May 12 that Mr Pandiyan and Mr Ganesan had been bothering another worker in the firm. Pang was also separately aware that Mr Muthuraj was under police investigation for an unrelated matter.

The men were initially let out on May 15 after they complained that the confined area was warm and had mosquitoes.

They were then moved to another room which had three beds and air-conditioning. It was also not locked.

But on May 18, Pang viewed a video clip which showed Mr Pandiyan and Mr Ganesan leaving the company's premises.

VICTIMS DEEMED UNREMORSEFUL The accused deemed that the victims were unremorseful and thus decided to confine the three victims back in the confined area. DEPUTY PUBLIC PROSECUTOR ERIC HU

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eric Hu said: "The accused deemed that the victims were unremorseful and thus decided to confine the three victims back in the confined area."

Pang then asked one of the firm's supervisors to lock the men up. Pang also told the trio that he could call the police on them if they did not comply.

The trio were sent back to the first room and held from May 19 to June 26. They had their mobile phones with them and were given three meals daily. The main room had three beds, fans, a water cooler and Wi-Fi connection.

On June 25, one of the men used his mobile phone to alert the Ministry of Manpower, and a group of its officers arrived at the scene the next day.

The officers instructed Pang to release the trio immediately.

Mr Adnaan, the defence lawyer representing Pang, told District Judge Prem Raj yesterday that his client is remorseful.

The lawyer said that during the outbreak, Mr Pandiyan and Mr Ganesan had left their place of residence to buy alcohol despite being housed near a Covid-19 cluster.

Mr Adnaan added that Mr Pandiyan also drove a company lorry even though he had no licence to do so. As for Mr Muthuraj, the lawyer said he was previously caught for drink driving.

DPP Hu, however, replied that there was no excuse for Pang to take matters into his own hands.

Before handing out the sentence, the judge said that Pang should have notified the police about the workers.