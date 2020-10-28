Girl in coma after crash: Dad grateful for support, donations

Distraught after a road accident left his eight-year-old daughter in a coma, Mr Eric Tan has been spending all his time in the intensive care unit at KK Women's and Children's Hospital, waiting for her to wake up.

Lovelynn, the elder of his two daughters, suffered a head injury and fractured both her legs.

It was only when a friend offered to help raise funds for the medical bills did Mr Tan, 45, consider the cost of his daughter's treatment.

He told The Straits Times yesterday that the response has been overwhelming.

"My phone has been ringing non-stop with people checking how they can help... I always knew Singaporeans are good and have a strong sense of goodwill, but I did not expect the overwhelming response and support coming from the public," said the operations manager, who works in transport and logistics.

"Right now, my main concern is my daughter. My wife and I are just focusing on her. We didn't think about the bills until my friend offered to help raise money."

The accident that occurred last Friday night in Woodlands Avenue 12 towards the Seletar Expressway involved a van and a red Audi car.

Lovelynn was travelling in the van with her uncle, 56, who was driving, two cousins and her younger sister, Lovelle, six.

In-car camera footage of the crash from another car and videos from other drivers of its aftermath were posted on social media over the weekend.

The videos show the red Audi travelling on the right side of the two-lane road before it collides with the van, which is making a U-turn. The impact sends both vehicles spinning, and at least two people are flung out of the van, which mounts a kerb.

Lovelynn and three other people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Mr Tan told Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao on Monday that the van driver, who was arrested, is his brother-in-law, and his niece, 27, and nephew, 23, were also hurt in the crash. Lovelle was unhurt.

Lovelynn was transferred to KK Women's and Children's Hospital last Friday night, said Mr Tan.

His friend Andy Ang, who is organising the fund-raiser, recalled seeing the girl a day before the accident at a temple where he and Mr Tan help decorate floats for festivals.

The 35-year-old is also an operations manager and in the same industry as Mr Tan.

He said: "I'm definitely shocked and saddened by the accident. She is a cheerful and active young kid... This donation drive is run by a group of us in the floats decoration team who are trying to help him."

As at Monday night, Mr Ang's group had collected nearly $12,000 in donations in less than a day. They plan to stop receiving donations tonight.

Those looking to donate can call 9029-7031 for more information.

Said Mr Tan: "I'm very thankful for people's goodwill even though right now, I'm just waiting for my daughter to wake up."