Girl arrested in assault incident involving another female student at ITE College West

SINGAPORE - A fight broke out between two 17-year-old girls at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West on Thursday (Feb 21).

The police were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon at the Choa Chu Kang Grove campus at 1.57pm.

One of the girls was arrested in relation to the case, while the other was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in a conscious state.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the principal of ITE College West, Dr Goh Mong Song, confirmed that the two girls involved in the fight were students of the college.

The teenager who was taken to hospital was discharged on the same day, Dr Goh said, adding that the college has met her family.

"We take a serious view of the matter and do not condone such behaviour," he added. "The assailant will be suspended from school."