Girl among 11 teens charged with unlawful assembly while armed with knives during Covid-19 outbreak

SINGAPORE - A 17-year-old girl was among 11 teenage Singaporeans who appeared in court on Wednesday (May 27) after they allegedly left their homes for a "settlement talk", despite circuit breaker measures, and armed themselves with knives.

Phoebe Chu Pei Er was charged with one count each of joining an unlawful assembly while armed with a deadly weapon and an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. The other 10 boys aged 16 to 19 face similar charges.

According to court documents, Chu met Tan Wei Hao, See Huan Foo and Jerome Tan, all aged 17, along with Glenn Wong Jun Yi and Jovan Pang Zhiquan, both 18, and Leong Wei Zhi, 16, at Block 221, Boon Lay Place at around 11pm on Monday.

The seven teenagers are said to have armed themselves with knives with the intention of causing hurt to another group comprising Cyrus Lim, 17, Seth Lim, 19, Keith Ser Sheng Kai and Lum Qi Xuan, both 18, and a fifth alleged offender who was not charged in a district court on Wednesday.

Separately, Leong, Tan Wei Hao, Jerome Tan and See were allegedly involved in a rioting incident that took place at Boon Lay Bus Interchange at around 8pm on March 12.

The teenagers are said to be part of a group that ganged up against three people to cause hurt to them.

The cases involving all 11 teenagers have been adjourned to June 17.

First-time offenders convicted of an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.

Those convicted of joining an unlawful assembly while armed with deadly weapons can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned.

Women and girls like Chu cannot be caned.