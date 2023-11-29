Girl, 15, killed her grandfather, 84, in Bukit Batok flat before committing suicide: Coroner

SINGAPORE – For reasons unknown, a 15-year-old girl killed her grandfather in a Bukit Batok flat before jumping to her death from a nearby block in June 2022.

On Nov 29, Coroner Christopher Goh said it appeared that besides the teenager, no one else was involved in the death of Mr Teo An Nee, 84.

He was found with at least seven stab wounds on his torso in a flat at Block 363 Bukit Batok Street 31 on June 23, 2022, and was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

After killing her paternal grandfather, Ellis Teo, 15, went to the 25th storey of Block 115 Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 and jumped to her death.

The investigating officer (IO), Sergeant Quek Jun Cai, told the court on Nov 29 that following an investigation, the police could not determine what happened between the pair shortly before the tragedy.

This was because Mr Teo and Ellis were the only ones in the flat, as her parents were not home.

There were no witnesses, and there was also no closed-circuit television footage captured inside the unit.

Ellis’ diary was recovered, and the IO said that based on her entries, she had felt no hatred or ill intentions towards her grandfather.

Instead, the teenager had said she faced difficulties when she tried to teach Mr Teo how to use his phone, as she was not proficient in Chinese.

She had stated she was lonely and had wanted to take her own life. However, investigators did not know why she wanted to do so.

Ellis had written in her diary that she had mental health issues, but there were no official medical reports that she had them.

The court heard she did not like loud sounds, and an unnamed relative had told investigators that Ellis could have been “triggered” by the ringtone of the elderly man’s phone.

The court heard that on the day of the tragedy, she did not leave her flat before killing her grandfather.

Camera footage at the block showed that he came home at around 2.30pm, and Ellis left the premises shortly after 5pm, with a plaster on her left hand.