George Clooney's sister-in-law faces drink-driving charge in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The sister-in-law of Hollywood movie star George Clooney is facing a drink-driving charge in Singapore.

Tala Alamuddin Le Tallec, 47, was allegedly caught with 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath while driving along Holland Road at around 2.30am on May 14 this year.

This is almost triple the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Le Tallec, a Singapore permanent resident, is the sister of Amal Clooney, a human rights lawyer.

Le Tallec was also in the district court on Thursday (Aug 15) on charges of using a car without a Singapore Class 3 driving licence, driving without insurance and taking the vehicle without the owner's consent.

The identity of the vehicle's owner was not revealed in court.

According to documents submitted in court, Le Tallec was previously convicted of drink driving in the Republic on April 15, 2013.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined between $3,000 and $10,000, while the maximum jail time for first-time offenders is six months.

First-time offenders may also face a fine of between $1,000 and $5,000.

Earlier media reports stated that Le Tallec had worked as an events planner before launching a fashion line called Totally Tala.

She lived in New York City before marrying a businessman based in Singapore, but The Daily Mail reported in 2017 that she later remarried, to an Italian businessman.

The mother-of-two regularly travels around the world, often posting pictures on her Instagram page.

Le Tallec, who is represented by lawyer Shashi Nathan, is now out on bail of $5,000.

On Thursday, the court granted her permission to leave Singapore for Bali from Aug 23 to Sept 3 for work purposes.

She will be back in court on Sept 19.