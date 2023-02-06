Gag order lifted for man accused of ill-treating baby who died after skull fracture

SINGAPORE – A gag order over a man accused of ill-treating a two-month-old baby, who died after being found with a fractured skull, was lifted on Monday after the infant died.

Peh Wei Jian, 31, had allegedly slapped Zabelle Peh Yu Xuan in a flat at Block 363 Sembawang Crescent at around 1.30am on Jan 5.

The court heard he faces a new charge, but details about it were not disclosed.

In 2018, Peh married Sim Liang Xiu, who is accused of murdering the baby on Jan 8.

Sim, 29, was initially accused of causing grievous hurt to Zabelle by forcefully dropping her into a cot, causing a skull fracture, in another unit at the same block of flats between 9pm and 10pm that day.

This assault charge was upgraded to that of murder last Friday, following the infant’s death.

Court documents did not disclose when the baby died. They also did not state how the pair were related to the child.

Peh, who intends to engage a lawyer, faces a charge under the Children and Young Persons Act, and he will be remanded at the Central Police Division.

His case will be heard again on Feb 13.

If convicted, an offender can be jailed for up to eight years and fined up to $8,000.

Sim has also been remanded at the Central Police Division and her case has been adjourned to Feb 10.

Offenders convicted of murder can either face the death sentence or be jailed for life with caning.

Women cannot be caned.