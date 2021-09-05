Media:
Credits:
PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH
Apply letterbox to 3 by 2.6 image for phone apps:
SINGAPORE - When he was hooked on illicit drugs in 2012, Arif (not his real name) had to rely on contacts who would arrange to meet in person to pass him the drugs.
That changed in 2019 when Arif learnt he could buy methamphetamine, also known as Ice, from the Dark Web.
Blurb/Summary:
The pandemic has boosted the use of tech and apps to sell drugs.
Web Category:
Hermes ID:
6 819 017
Hermes Doc Ref:
WYDRUGS05-OL
Display Type:
Default Article
Keywords/Tags:
Hermes Source:
SPH
Print copyright:
SPH
Display Headline:
From dark alley to drug chat: Spike in illicit drug transactions on messaging apps
Allow overwrite?:
Content Access:
Premium
Print Content:
0
Hide Comments:
Hide Media Field:
24 Live Blog Display:
FALSE
Disable AMP Page:
Display Affiliate Statement:
IAB Taxonomy: