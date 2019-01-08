Fourth suspect arrested over $5.4 million impersonation scam

SINGAPORE - A fourth Malaysian man has been arrested for his involvement in a 2017 impersonation scam where a woman lost about $5.4 million.

The 39-year-old man was arrested in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Jan 7) with the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police, the Singapore Police Force said on Tuesday.

He was brought back to Singapore on Tuesday and will be charged for dishonestly receiving stolen property.

In 2017, a woman was cheated into believing that she had to surrender all her money to the authorities to assist in criminal investigations.

She delivered her money to different strangers at various locations in Singapore over a week, and the suspects left the Republic soon after, Singapore police said.

The fraudsters allegedly impersonated officials from China.

Three other Malaysians have been arrested for this impersonation scam over the last year, with the help of the Royal Malaysia Police. They have been charged with money laundering offences.

If convicted, the latest suspect faces a jail term of up to five years, or a fine, or both.

Director of Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department David Chew said that Singapore police will work closely with foreign law enforcement agencies to clamp down on transnational criminal networks.

The Singapore police also advised members of the public to take precautions when they receive unsolicited calls to surrender money in order to avoid criminal investigations.

The precautions include ignoring such calls and callers' instructions, as well as refraining from giving out personal information and bank details over websites or phone callers.

Members of the public can seek scam-related advice by calling the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or visiting www.scamalert.sg