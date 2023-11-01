Four years’ jail for 75-year-old ‘serial thief’ who continued stealing while out on bail

SINGAPORE – At a bakery in Orchard Road, Ng Kim Swee, 75, noticed a woman whose handbag was unzipped.

Using one hand to pick up a packet of bread in order not to arouse suspicion, she reached into the bag with her other hand and pulled out a wallet.

She then placed the bread back down and left the store – St Leavens Bakery in Takashimaya Shopping Centre – immediately.

The victim, a 65-year-old female Indonesian tourist, had cash of $2,000 and 3,000,000 Indonesian rupiah in the wallet.

The offence took place on Jan 31, 2023. The victim’s son lodged a police report the next day.

It was among multiple crimes committed by Ng, who was caught for the crime, but went on to reoffended while out on bail – twice.

On Wednesday, the Malaysian was sentenced to four years’ jail, with the prosecution calling her a serial thief.

She pleaded guilty to three charges of theft, while two similar charges were taken into consideration during her sentencing. For each charge of theft, she could have been jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jeremy Bin said her modus operandi was to find crowded stores within shopping malls and search for a target whose handbag was open.

Ng would check for observers and security cameras, and position herself away from the camera’s line of sight.

She would then pretend to browse store items next to the victim, while taking the victim’s wallet from her handbag.

Days earlier, on Jan 22, 2023, Ng was at the Louis Vuitton outlet in Marina Bay Sands at about 3pm when she spotted a handbag that had been placed on a stool. The owner was browsing items on display and talking to an acquaintance.

Investigations revealed that Ng paced back and forth for three minutes in order to find an opportune time to steal items from the handbag without onlookers.

She tried to steal the victim’s wallet from the unclasped handbag, but aborted this attempt as she noticed people approaching her.

When they left, she stepped in front of the handbag, pretended to browse the items in the display cabinet, and used her right hand to reach behind her own back, retrieving the victim’s wallet from her handbag.