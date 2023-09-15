Four weeks’ jail for man who attacked radio host Cheryl Miles, teen girl

SINGAPORE - A man who assaulted a 13-year-old girl at Ion Orchard, and radio host Cheryl Miles moments later, was jailed for four weeks on Friday.

William Aw Chin Chai, 52, who had also attacked a 37-year-old man, pleaded guilty to four charges, including three for using criminal force.

His other charge was for an offence under the Protection from Harassment Act and as a repeat offender for this charge, he faced enhanced punishment.

The teenage victim and the man, who was with his young sons then, cannot be named as those under 18 are protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Aw has a history of violence.

He was previously jailed for two weeks and 10 days in November 2021 for spitting in the direction of a bus driver and twice at a bus passenger’s face. He had also committed offences of voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force.

District Judge Eddy Tham on Friday noted he could have had fines for some of his latest offences had he not had a criminal record for related offences.

Citing his past record before sentencing Aw, the judge said he seems to have a problem of self-control.

Though Aw initially said he did not want to say anything in mitigation, he spoke and sobbed when the judge said this.

He said he has a problem with his sight, seemingly attempting to justify his actions.

Said Judge Tham: “Some people cannot walk, some people cannot see clearly. But they don’t go around hitting people.

“You must control your actions, that kind of behaviour must stop.”

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kelly Ng said the first attack happened at about 4.20pm on July 26, when the 13-year-old girl was at Ion Orchard with another girl, 14.

The two teens were standing near an escalator at Basement 1 in the mall and talking when Aw walked past them.

He raised his left hand and tapped the 13-year-old girl at the back of her head once, alarming her.