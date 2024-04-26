Four men arrested; over 2,900 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized at Sungei Kadut

SINGAPORE - Four men were arrested, and a total of 2,952 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by Singapore Customs officers in an operation in Sungei Kadut on April 23.

In a statement on April 26, the Singapore Customs said the goods and services tax (GST) evaded amount to around $319,914.

During the operation, the officers saw a prime mover towing a fuel bowser enter an industrial unit in Sungei Kadut Street 1, with the driver subsequently leaving the unit.

They then saw two men moving black trash bags from the fuel bowser to a van that was parked next to it.

Officers then discovered 2,952 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes inside the bags, said Singapore Customs. The two men, both Singaporeans aged 23 and 29, were arrested.

The 39-year-old Malaysian prime mover driver and another 23-year-old Singaporean who was engaged to keep lookout were also arrested by officers.

Subsequent investigations showed that the driver had driven the prime mover with the fuel bowser from Malaysia, said Singapore Customs.