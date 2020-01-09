Four male suspects, including a 14-year-old, arrested for loan-shark harassment

SINGAPORE - Four male suspects - two teenagers and two men, aged between 14 and 24 - were arrested for their involvement in two separate cases of loan-shark harassment, the police said on Wednesday night (Jan 8).

In the first case, the police said they were alerted to a loan-shark harassment matter last Friday in which blue paint was splashed on the door and gate of a Housing Board flat in Compassvale Walk.

Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday and the police are investigating the case.

In the second case, the police received a report of loan-shark harassment in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 where the glass door of a shop unit was smashed.

Two men, aged 22 and 24, were arrested on Wednesday. The 24-year-old is expected to be charged in court on Thursday and the 22-year-old on Friday under the Moneylenders Act.

First-time offenders found guilty of loan-shark harassment face fines of $5,000 to $50,000, jail of up to five years and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have "zero tolerance" for such loan-shark harassment activities.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disruptions to public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law," they said.