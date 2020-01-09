Four male suspects, including a 14-year-old, arrested for loan-shark harassment

Published
22 min ago
chongcjy@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Four male suspects - two teenagers and two men, aged between 14 and 24 - were arrested for their involvement in two separate cases of loan-shark harassment, the police said on Wednesday night (Jan 8).

In the first case, the police said they were alerted to a loan-shark harassment matter last Friday in which blue paint was splashed on the door and gate of a Housing Board flat in Compassvale Walk.

Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday and the police are investigating the case.

In the second case, the police received a report of loan-shark harassment in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 where the glass door of a shop unit was smashed.

Two men, aged 22 and 24, were arrested on Wednesday. The 24-year-old is expected to be charged in court on Thursday and the 22-year-old on Friday under the Moneylenders Act.

First-time offenders found guilty of loan-shark harassment face fines of $5,000 to $50,000, jail of up to five years and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have "zero tolerance" for such loan-shark harassment activities.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disruptions to public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law," they said.

Topics: 

Branded Content