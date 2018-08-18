Four businesses busted, $1.03 million worth of counterfeit products seized in police operation in Sim Lim Square

SINGAPORE - Four businesses were raided on Tuesday (Aug 14) in a police operation against counterfeit products, with $1.03 million worth of such items seized, said the police on Friday evening.

A 53-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in the sale of counterfeit computer parts and accessories. Two other men, aged 35 and 36, are also assisting with investigations.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had conducted simultaneous raids against four retail outlets in a shopping mall along Rochor Canal Road, resulting in the arrest.

The Straits Times understands that the four shops are located in Sim Lim Square.

About 6,000 pieces of trademark-infringing items, such as laptop power adaptors, batteries, LCD screens, power supply units, cables and earpieces were seized. Police said that these items had a total estimated street value of $1.03 million.

Anyone found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks can be fined up to $100,000, and jailed up to five years.

Criminal Investigation Department director and deputy commissioner of police (investigations and intelligence) Florence Chua said in a statement: "Police take a serious view of intellectual property right (IPR) infringements and will not hesitate to take action against perpetrators who show blatant disregard for our IPR laws and at the expense of legitimate businesses."