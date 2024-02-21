Former YuuZoo CEO charged over alleged overstating of its quarterly revenues

SINGAPORE - Misleading statements allegedly made by social media company YuuZoo, which overstated its revenues by millions of dollars, were purportedly attributable to the neglect of its former chief executive, James Matthew Somasundram.

James, 59, was charged in a district court on Feb 21 for the alleged offences that occurred in 2016.

He was handed four charges over the making of misleading statements that were likely to induce the purchase of securities by other persons under the Securities and Futures Act.

The offences allegedly committed by YuuZoo are attributable to James’ neglect, the charge sheets stated.

Under the Act, an officer of a company is guilty of an offence when an offence committed by the company is proved to have been attributable to any neglect on the part of that officer.

James was appointed chief executive of YuuZoo – which is now known as YuuZoo Networks Group – on Oct 1, 2015, and stepped down in November 2016 for health reasons.

According to court documents, YuuZoo, which was listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) mainboard, allegedly made quarterly financial statements and dividend announcements that were released via SGXNet in February, May, August and November 2016.

In the statements made for the fourth quarter of 2015, which were released in February 2016, the company was said to have overstated its revenue by US$18.8 million (S$25 million).

It was said to have overstated its revenue by S$13.3 million in the statements made for the first quarter of 2016, and by S$17.1 million in statements made for the second quarter of that year.

In the statements made for the third quarter of 2016, the company was said to have overstated its revenue by S$8.9 million.

YuuZoo is alleged to have known, or should have reasonably known, that the figures were misleading.

These alleged misleading overstatements were said to have likely induced other persons to purchase YuuZoo shares.

YuuZoo was co-founded in 2008 by Finnish entrepreneur and Singapore permanent resident Thomas Zilliacus, who was in the news after he made a bid for Manchester United in 2023.

Mr Zilliacus, who was CEO of the company before James, resigned as chairman in April 2018 amid an investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) into the company.