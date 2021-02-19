Former UOB V-P accused of multiple offences including misappropriating more than $5m

SINGAPORE - The former vice-president of United Overseas Bank (UOB) has been hauled to a district court after he allegedly misappropriated cash totalling more than $5.3 million while he was holding the position.

Ling Shek Lun, now 65, is accused of misappropriating a total of nearly £2.9million (S$5.4 million) and US$14,010 (S$18,600) on multiple occasions between 2004 and 2014.

Court documents do not disclose the exact source of the monies.

The Singaporean is also accused of transferring more than £1.8million of the benefits of his alleged criminal conduct to one Yong Ai Khim, whose details were not revealed in court documents.

Ling, who was charged in court on Feb 10, currently faces two cheating charges, 11 counts of criminal breach of trust, 28 counts of forgery for the purpose of cheating, 54 counts of forgery and 47 counts of dealing the benefits of his alleged criminal activities.

He is said to have committed these offences between 2003 and 2015.

Between 2005 and 2015, Ling allegedly made false documents, including multiple fixed deposit account statements, to cheat a man identified as Kevin William Braddick.

He is accused of duping Mr Braddick into believing that his funds were deposited into a "special nominee account" with UOB.

As a result, Ling is said to have intentionally induced Mr Braddick to hand over more funds. The total amount involved were not disclosed in court documents.

Separately, Ling is also accused of creating false documents between 2008 and 2015.

These include multiple fixed deposit account statements, purportedly issued by the bank.

His bail has been set at $150,000 and his pre-trial conference will be held on March 11.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, UOB said it has dismissed Ling and lodged a police report against him.

The bank's spokesman added: "At UOB, we have zero tolerance for any behaviour that violates our code of conduct predicated by a groupwide culture committed to acting with honour in all that we do.

"The UOB code of conduct lays down the principles of personal and professional conduct and requires all employees to uphold the highest standards."

If convicted of criminal breach of trust, Ling can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined for each charge.

For each count of forgery for the purpose of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.