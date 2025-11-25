Ex-Tanjong Pagar United youth footballer convicted over punch that left opponent unconscious

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Tensions that had risen throughout a local youth football game boiled over at the final whistle, when a Tanjong Pagar United player punched two of his opponents from Albirex Niigata.

The force of his punch briefly left one of the victims unconscious.

On Nov 25, a probation suitability report for Rizqin Aniq Rahaizad, 20, was called by District Judge Kessler Soh, after he was convicted on one charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

The court heard that on Feb 10, Rizqin – then a midfielder for Tanjong Pagar United – had taken part in a Singapore Premier League Under-21 League game.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thaddeus Tan said tensions between the two teams had grown throughout the game.

In one incident, Rizqin overheard a 17-year-old Albirex Niigata player taunting one of his teammates, said DPP Tan. Rizqin’s team eventually eked out a 3-2 win in front of nearly 200 fans.

As players on both teams lined up on the field for the customary post-game handshakes, Rizqin punched the Albirex Niigata player on the face, taunting him .

The melee led to interventions from players and staff of both teams, who tried to pull Rizqin away from the field.

DPP Tan said that despite this, Rizqin ran back onto the field and punched another Albirex Niigata player, Kenji Austin Ho, 20, in the face, leaving him unconscious on the ground.

Ho was in a state of confusion when he awoke. He was taken to the hospital and treated for concussion.

Ho, who was serving his national service at the time, later reported suffering panic attacks. A medical report showed that he had mild post-traumatic stress disorder and panic disorder.

In court, Rizqin did not display any emotion when a video of the attack was played.

On Feb 12, Tanjong Pagar United announced that it had terminated Rizqin’s contract.

The Straits Times reported in March that he was also handed a 30-month ban by the Football Association of Singapore and fined $2,000.

If convicted of assault, he can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $5,000 for each charge.