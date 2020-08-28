Former secondary school principal admits to molesting boys in his school

SINGAPORE - The principal of a secondary school molested seven teenage boys on separate occasions at his workplace in 2017, a district court heard on Friday (Aug 28).

Both the man and the school cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the boys' identities.

The 48-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to three counts of molestation involving three boys. Eight other charges for similar offences, including those linked to the other four boys, will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

The former principal will be sentenced on Oct 6.

In an earlier statement, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said that the man is no longer employed by the ministry as of Jan 1, 2018.

It added: "MOE takes a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service."

For each count of molesting a boy below 14 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned.