Former remisier who allegedly misappropriated more than $13m extradited to Singapore

SINGAPORE - A former remisier who left the country after allegedly misappropriating more than $13 million has been extradited from Spain to Singapore and is now accused of multiple offences including criminal breach of trust.

Sumiko-Jill Teo Hui-Ni, 37, who appeared in court on Friday, was a remisier at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.

She had allegedly misappropriated the money entrusted to her by 15 victims, among other offences.

Teo left Singapore in January 2022, before a police report alleging criminal breach of trust was lodged against her.

A warrant of arrest and an Interpol red notice were also immediately issued.

With the help of the United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Spain National Police, she was extradited to Singapore on July 27 and arrested by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) on the same day.

Teo faces 56 charges, including more than 30 counts of committing criminal breach of trust as an agent and 11 counts of fraudulently using as genuine a forged document.

The director of CAD, Mr David Chew, said: “We will continue to collaborate closely with Interpol and our wide network of overseas law enforcement partners to locate, arrest and extradite criminals to face justice in Singapore. I would like to… thank the HSI and our Spanish counterparts for their invaluable assistance in this extradition.”