Former NUS and SUTD executive charged with cheating, taking upskirt videos

SINGAPORE – A former National University of Singapore (NUS) deputy director and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) director was charged in court on Nov 23 with cheating, voyeurism and possessing obscene films.

Foo Siang Chi, 53, who faces five charges, allegedly took upskirt photos or videos of victims on at least 31 occasions between April 2018 and March 2020.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Foo was deputy director at NUS’ Office of Facilities Management from May 2013 to August 2018, and director of SUTD’s Office of Campus Infrastructure and Facilities from February 2019 to January 2022.

Foo is accused of dishonestly inducing his then supervisor to lend him at least $205,500 from April 2015 to July 2015, by not disclosing that the money borrowed was for funding his gambling habit.

He allegedly had in his possession two obscene videos from September 2019 to December 2020 that he had downloaded from a pornography website to his mobile phone.

During the hearing, Foo said he intends to plead guilty. He is out on $20,000 bail and will return to court on Jan 4, 2024.

For cheating his then supervisor, Foo can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

For insulting a woman’s modesty, he can be jailed for up to a year and fined.

If convicted of voyeurism, Foo can be jailed for up to two years and fined. He cannot be caned as he is above 50.

The offence of possessing obscene films carries a maximum punishment of one-year jail term and a $40,000 fine.