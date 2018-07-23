Former National Library Board manager charged with receiving almost $600,000 in bribes

SINGAPORE - A former National Library Board (NLB) manager was taken to court on Monday (July 23) after he allegedly received nearly $600,000 in bribes from a company director.

Ivan Koh Siong Wee, 48, is accused of accepting the bribes from director of Database Resource Services Low Pok Woen, 49, in exchange for advancing Low's business with NLB.

They were each charged with 56 counts of corruption, and were offered bail of $80,000.

The pre-trial conference for their cases will be held on Aug 30.

If convicted of graft, offenders can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000 for each charge.