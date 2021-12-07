Former LTA officer charged with offence under Official Secrets Act

SINGAPORE - A former Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer appeared in a district court on Tuesday (Dec 7) for allegedly retaining work-related documents on his personal laptop after he left the organisation.

Benny Tan Yong Liang, 34, who used to work as an assistant environmental manager at LTA, has been charged with an offence under the Official Secrets Act.

He accused of retaining the documents between Nov 20 last year and March 8, even though he had no right to do so.

Court documents did not provide details about the work documents or state when he left the LTA.

The Singaporean's case has been adjourned to Jan 4 next year.

If convicted of the offence, he can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $1,000.