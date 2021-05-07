Former LTA director graft case: Two plead guilty to corruption offence, another to falsifying documents

SINGAPORE - Two men have admitted to their involvement in an alleged $1.24 million graft case surrounding a former deputy group director of the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Korean nationals Ro Sungyoung and Kim Young-gyu each pleaded guilty on Friday (May 7) to one count of conspiring to bribe Henry Foo Yung Thye with a loan of $30,000.

Another similar charge involving a loan of $20,000 will be taken into consideration by the court during sentencing.

Ro, 49, and Kim, 52, were employees of Daewoo Engineering & Construction when they committed the offence in December 2018 to advance the business interests of their company.

The duo are expected to be sentenced on May 18.

Foo is accused of receiving a total of about $1.24 million in loans as bribes from the LTA's contractors and sub-contractors, among other things. He faces 23 charges for corruption and 13 for cheating.

Six men - including Ro and Kim - and a company, China Railway Tunnel Group's Singapore branch (CRTG), were earlier charged with bribing Foo.

The cases involving Foo, CRTG and the other four individuals are pending.

Another man pleaded guilty on Friday to an offence in relation to alleged payments by CRTG to Foo.

Chen Xuguang, 54, abetted the falsification of an invoice for $197,950, which was submitted by Tong Sheng Construction & Trading when it was a sub-contractor of CRTG in 2018.

The Singaporean is the sole proprietor and director of Tong Sheng.

Another similar charge involving an invoice for $175,000 will be taken into consideration during sentencing, also expected to be on May 18.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to $100,000 or jailed for up to five years, or both.

If the offence is related to a matter or contract with the Government or a public body, the maximum jail term for each offence can be increased to seven years.

Those convicted of cheating or the falsification of accounts can be jailed for up to 10 years, or fined, or both.