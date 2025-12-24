Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Former lawyer M. Ravi died in hospital after he was found unconscious in the early hours of Dec 24.

SINGAPORE – Police on Dec 24 said former lawyer M. Ravi had consumed drugs with a friend before he was found unconscious at home .

Responding to media queries, the Singapore Police Force said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call at 5.41am the same day to attend to an urgent case.

“The person who needed assistance was 56-year-old M. Ravi. He was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital unconscious, where he was subsequently pronounced dead,” the police said.

Police said another person was at the apartment when SCDF arrived. He was the one who called for help.

Police added that the friend said “he and M. Ravi had taken drugs a few hours earlier, and M. Ravi exhibited concerning symptoms after he took the drugs”.

The friend, who admitted that the drugs belonged to him, said he had administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation to Mr Ravi.

He has been arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau for suspected drug-related offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“Police were also alerted to this case of unnatural death. Based on preliminary investigations, police do not suspect foul play,” the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

“The cause of death can be confirmed only after the post-mortem.”