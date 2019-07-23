Former headmaster of Dulwich College Shanghai faces drug charges in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The former headmaster of Dulwich College Shanghai, who had also worked for the international school's Singapore campus, was taken to court on Tuesday (July 23) to face five drug-related charges including consumption of methamphetamine or Ice.

Briton Damien Michael Charnock, 60, who used to work at Dulwich College Singapore in Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, allegedly committed the offences on March 5.

Besides Ice, Charnock is also accused of consuming MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy.

He allegedly had in his possession 11 packets of a crystalline substance, later found to contain 3.11g of methamphetamine, in a unit at the Goodwood Grand condominium in Balmoral Road.

Charnock is also said have drug paraphernalia as well as seven tablets and a fragment containing MDMA in the apartment.

In a 2015 interview with lifestyle portal Timeout Shanghai, he said that he was raised in Malaysia, where his parents had lived for "many, many years".

Charnock also said that he was the headmaster of the Wilson's School in the United Kingdom for 15 years before he started working at Dulwich College Shanghai in 2014.

It was not stated in court documents when he started working at Dulwich College Singapore or the post he held there.

According to China-based news website Global Times, Dulwich College was founded in 1619 and is one of the oldest independent schools in England.

It now has other campuses in countries such as China, South Korea and Singapore.

Charnock is represented by lawyer Gloria James-Civetta, and was offered bail of $10,000 on Tuesday.

His case has been adjourned to Aug 20.

For each count of drug consumption, offenders can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $20,000.