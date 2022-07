At a party in the United States in 2009, he saw a woman who tried lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD, jump into a swimming pool, thinking she was escaping a tsunami.

"We all laughed at first," said Mr Tan, 36, a former LSD abuser who occasionally speaks to inmates on drug and gang issues. "The part of the pool she thought was 2m deep was only ankle-deep. But she was seriously hurt from diving head first."