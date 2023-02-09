Ex-DHL employee took at least $28k in bribes from sub-contractor to secure contracts

SINGAPORE – A senior executive at DHL Supply Chain Singapore pocketed at least $28,500 in bribes after conspiring with two other men to help Likok Logistics secure sub-contracts with his company.

Edmund Hoon, 46, also asked Likok Logistics’ general manager for a $17,000 loan, saying that if he did not do so, DHL would not award the logistics firm sub-contracts in the future.

On Thursday, Hoon, who is no longer with DHL, pleaded guilty to two counts of corruption and other offences.

In November 2018, DHL Supply Chain Singapore was contracted by Tetra Pak Jurong to provide logistics services, including transporting containers from the company’s warehouse to PSA Singapore’s terminals.

But DHL lacked the resources to provide certain transportation services and urgently sought a sub-contractor to do so on its behalf, deputy public prosecutors Chong Kee En and Sheldon Lim told the court.

When Hoon learnt of this, he told Likok’s general manager at the time, Chee Peng Chun, 51.

Given Hoon’s position in the company, he was able to recommend Likok to DHL and secured a sub-contract agreement for the logistics firm despite Likok’s small size and relative inexperience, among other things.

In December 2018, Hoon and Chee met a third man, Kelvin Tan, 33, who was then Tetra Pak’s senior logistics executive. Hoon and Tan had worked together previously.

The prosecutors said: “At this meeting, (Hoon) revealed the existence of two further sub-contracting opportunities for Likok arising from other logistic services which DHL had contracted or would be contracting to provide to Tetra Pak.

“The trio agreed to the following scheme... to corruptly obtain gratifications from Likok as a reward for... furthering Likok’s business interest with DHL and Tetra Pak.”

The three men agreed to help Likok obtain both contracts and to retain the existing transportation contract. In return, they wanted a “commission” which would include 10 per cent of the monthly sales revenue from the transportation contract.

Chee arranged a meeting with Likok’s then managing director Tan Hook Beng, 63, and his daughter, 39, after which they agreed to pay the commission.

However, they asked for the terms to be reduced. Tan also agreed to lend Hoon the $17,000 he requested from Chee.