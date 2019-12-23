Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes

SINGAPORE - A former employee of a Changi Airport unit was charged on Monday (Dec 23) after receiving bribes of more than $200,000 from a director of an information technology (IT) firm.

James Lim Liong Ghee, 45, was an associate director at Changi Airports International and a former IT manager at hedge fund firm Dymon Asia Capital.

Changi Airports International is an investment and consultancy arm of Changi Airport Group.

Lim had allegedly received cash gratification amounting to $215,237 from Ng Soon Weng, 45, director of IT company First Tel Tech, who was also charged on Monday.

He allegedly received the bribes on 98 occasions, as a reward for furthering the business interest of First Tel Tech with Dymon and Changi Airports International.

According to court documents, Lim was bribed on various occasions from 2015 to 2017.

In addition, Lim was charged with conspiring with Ng and another person to forge five quotations for the purpose of cheating Changi Airports International into awarding contracts to First Tel Tech.

Lim also faced charges in relation to forging 11 quotations for the purpose of cheating Changi Airports International into awarding contracts to the IT company.

Meanwhile, Ng was charged with corruptly giving cash gratification of $215,237 to Lim on the 98 occasions, as a reward for furthering First Tel Tech's business interest with Dymon and Changi Airports International.

He was also charged with conspiring with Lim and the other individual to forge the five quotations.



Court documents showed that the conspiracy to forge the quotations by the three, as well as Lim's other acts of forgery, happened in 2016 and 2017.

If found guilty of corruption, they can each be fined up to $100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.

They can each be fined and jailed up to 10 years if found guilty of forgery for the purpose of cheating.

Lim and Ng were both offered bail of $50,000. Their next hearing date will be on Jan 20.