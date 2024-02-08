Former AON S’pore CEO allegedly obtained $668k in bribes from Fullerton Healthcare Group ex-director

SINGAPORE – The former chief executive of AON Risk Solutions Singapore was on Feb 8 charged with obtaining $668,000 in bribes from a then director of Fullerton Healthcare Group.

Collin Chiew, 56, now faces five counts of graft and a money laundering charge.

He is accused of using some of his alleged ill-gotten gains to buy a landed property at Bedok Terrace.

From 2015 to 2018, Chiew was the CEO of AON Risk Solutions Singapore, an insurance firm, when he allegedly obtained $348,000 in bribes from Daniel Chan Pai Sheng, 50, who was then a director of Fullerton Healthcare Group.

Chan allegedly worked with David Sin, 44, and Michael Tan Kim Song, 50, to give the bribes to Chiew.

Separately, Chiew was a director of corporate solutions agency at AIA Hong Kong in 2019 when he allegedly obtained another $320,000 from Chan.

Chiew allegedly committed the offences to advance the business interest of Fullerton Healthcare Group with the companies he was working for at the time.

In a statement on Feb 8, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said he is no longer the chief executive of AON Risk Solutions Singapore.

CPIB added that Chiew purportedly used his alleged ill-gotten gains to buy a landed property.

He allegedly used $115,000 to pay the deposit for a Bedok Terrace property over two occasions between Feb 22 and March 6, 2018.

On Feb 8, Chan, Tan and Sin were each handed between five and 13 charges in a district court.

Sin and Chan are each accused of eight counts of falsifying accounts and five graft-related offences.

Tan faces one count of falsifying accounts and four charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

CPIB said Sin was the chairman of the board of Fullerton Healthcare Corp and was its president. Tan was then a director of Fullerton Healthcare Group.