Former car dealership employee accused of misappropriating car worth $105,000

SINGAPORE – A former Car Times Automobile employee was charged on Thursday with misappropriating a Honda Shuttle Hybrid that he was entrusted with in his capacity at the car dealership.

Chan Chee Ken, 27, was handed a total of three charges of criminal breach of trust by an employee and one for unlicensed gambling.

According to court documents, Chan misappropriated the car worth $105,000 at about 5pm on May 18 at a landed property in Hong San Walk in Choa Chu Kang.

Chan was also charged over allegedly taking $38,100 belonging to the company on Apr 25.

He also allegedly misappropriated $57,000 in cash that he had been entrusted with as an employee of Car Times over two occasions between Apr 25 and May 19.

Chan had allegedly placed at least one bet between March and May 31 for baccarat via an online illegal gambling service provided by an unknown person.

The Straits Times had reported previously that a private-hire driver had traded in her old Honda Shuttle for a new Toyota, with Chan facilitating the transaction as a salesman. She had also paid him $67,000.

She had expected to get her new ride after coming back from a holiday, but allegedly could not contact Chan after.

She made a police report on June 1 after finding out that Car Times did not get the money she put down for the new car.

In a statement posted on Facebook in June, the company said Chan is believed to have engaged in fraudulent activities that it did not authorise or condone.

Chan is out on $30,000 bail and his next court date is on Nov 23.

If found guilty of criminal breach of trust as an employee, Chan can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined. For illegal gambling, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.