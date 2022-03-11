Former assistant director of WRS and six other people charged over bribes

SINGAPORE - A former assistant director of Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) was charged in court on Friday (March 11) over accepting bribes of more than $150,000 between 2014 and 2018.

Goh Meng Kwee, 49, was handed 13 charges.

The bribes were said to be given to induce Goh to grant favours to various companies that were in business with WRS, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

WRS, which manages major animal-related tourist attractions like the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and Jurong Bird Park, is now known as Mandai Wildlife Group.

The Singaporean is also accused of using about $44,000 of the bribes to buy a Mercedes-Benz B200 in 2017.

Six others - most of whom were directors at their companies - were also charged in court on Friday morning.

They allegedly gave bribes to Goh of up to $72,000 as inducement for advancing their businesses with WRS, said CPIB.

The accused are: director of Ascension Engineering Services Ng Yeow Seng, 59; directors of Magnum Precision Industries Neo Chye Koon, 52, and Wong Chee Thiam, 52; director of United Channel Construction and Facility Services Ng Thiam Huat, 56; RH Creation director Fang Yih Uei, 34; and business development manager of Lantro Tay Chun Hsiong, 46.

Separately, Tay is also alleged to have corruptly obtained gratification of $3,000 from Ng Thiam Huat, as a reward for furthering the latter's business interests with Lantro.

The seven who are accused will return to court at a later date.

It was heard in court that Goh intends to claim trial.

Those convicted of a corruption offence may be jailed up to five years and fined $100,000.

Those guilty of money laundering can be jailed up to 10 years and fined up to $500,000, CPIB said, adding that corruption-related complaints can be made via hotline 1800-376-0000.