Former actor Huang Yiliang guilty of assault

Former local actor-director Ng Aik Leong, better known as Huang Yiliang, has been convicted of assaulting his Bangladeshi worker in 2018.

The Singaporean, now 59, used a metal scraper to hit Mr Jahidul twice in the abdomen and once on the head at the Singapore Islamic Hub (SIH) in Braddell Road at around 4.30pm on Dec 11 that year.

As a result, Mr Jahidul, who was working for Ng, suffered injuries to his scalp and torso.

Yesterday, District Judge John Ng found the former actor guilty of one count of assault following a trial.

Ng also has an unrelated charge of disturbing the public peace and is accused of fighting with another man, Mr Mogana Raj Saravanan, on June 9, 2019. This case will be dealt with at a later date.

Mr Jahidul, 34, whose name has only one word, testified during the trial last year that Ng had frequently yelled at and threatened him, even challenging him to fights.

The Bangladeshi added that he was performing some cleaning work at the SIH under Ng's supervision when Ng grew incensed after finding out the worker had used a rope shorter than what he wanted.

Mr Jahidul told the court that Ng threw a plastic pail and wooden plank at him. Mr Jahidul said the pail struck his back and he climbed down from a ladder he was on as he was frightened.

Ng then assaulted him with the metal scraper.

The court heard that when Mr Jahidul walked away to call the police, Ng told him to return to their work space so he could beat him up.

A police officer who was later deployed to the scene also testified in court during the trial last year.

Sergeant Wesley Teo told Judge Ng that Mr Jahidul had seemed "distressed" and "teary-eyed". The policeman also said that the Bangladeshi appeared to be deeply afraid of Ng.

Adjunct Associate Professor Kenneth Heng Wei Jian, a senior consultant at the emergency department of Tan Tock Seng Hospital, later attended to Mr Jahidul.

The court heard that after a physical examination, Mr Jahidul was diagnosed with a minor head injury.

Dr Heng then prescribed Mr Jahidul painkillers and gave him a two-day medical certificate.

Ng, who was not represented by a lawyer, had, however, said during the trial that Mr Jahidul had given the former actor the right to hit him. Claiming that Mr Jahidul had treated him "as his father", Ng added: "This is what he told me, 'I allow you to hammer me because I do things so slowly.'"

Ng will be sentenced on Feb 26.