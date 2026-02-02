Ex-actor Edmund Chen appeals against jail term over AYE accident that injured motorcyclist

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

According to court records, which identified the 63-year-old Edmund Chen as Tan Kai Yuan, the appeal was filed on Feb 2.

SINGAPORE - Former actor Edmund Chen has appealed against the five-day jail sentence handed to him for his role in an accident that left a motorcyclist with multiple wrist fractures.

District Judge Shawn Ho had imposed the sentence on Jan 29 despite the prosecution asking for only a fine of between $3,000 and $5,000.

According to court records, which identified the 63-year-old Chen as Tan Kai Yuan, the appeal was filed on Feb 2.

Chen’s new lawyers are Mr Kelvin Ong and Mr Dickson Chew from Contigo Law. He was previously represented by Invictus Law’s Mr Josephus Tan and Mr Cory Wong.

Chen will be back in the State Courts on Feb 6 to apply for his sentence to be stayed pending the outcome of his appeal.

He was originally supposed to start serving his jail term on March 9 after Judge Ho granted him a deferment to sort out his affairs after Chinese New Year.

Chen had pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous hurt to a motorcyclist, 21, while driving a car without consideration for other road users.

The court heard previously that Chen was driving along the AYE towards the CTE around noon on March 4, 2025. Just before the point of collision, he slowed down almost to a complete stop on the expressway, before filtering abruptly into another lane.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephen Yeo said this was because Chen had not formed up in the correct lane but had still tried to enter the CTE/ SLE by braking abruptly and filtering against a chevron marking.

The prosecution said Chen had failed to keep a proper lookout. A motorcyclist coming from behind crashed into Chen’s car despite swerving to avoid him.

The motorcyclist was taken to Singapore General Hospital and had to undergo surgery for multiple wrist fractures. He was hospitalised for two days and given 99 days of hospitalisation leave, but did not suffer permanent disability.

In sentencing Chen, Judge Ho described his actions as “intentional violations of specific safety rules designed to prevent high-speed collisions”.

“A driver who chooses to ignore expressway restrictions demonstrates a cavalier disregard for the significant risk of a high-impact crash,” the judge said.

In addition to the jail term, the judge also disqualified Chen from driving for five years.

After the case concluded, a teary-eyed Chen told reporters that he would like to apologise to the motorcyclist, and said the incident was a lesson and reminder for him to be aware of traffic safety.