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Youth who used criminal force on public servant gets 6 weeks’ jail

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The teenager was sentenced to six weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of using criminal force on a public servant.

The teenager was sentenced to six weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of using criminal force on a public servant.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

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Shaffiq Alkhatib

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SINGAPORE – A youth went to a counter of the Airport Police Division (APD) to report that he had lost his passport and wallet, only to fly into rage after being told that he had to approach his country’s embassy for a passport replacement.

When the authorities tried to restrain Chinese national Fan Guangyao, 18, he became violent and scratched an officer’s hand, causing multiple superficial wounds.

On April 1, the teenager was sentenced to six weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of using criminal force on a public servant.

The court heard that Fan went to the APD counter at around 11.30pm on Feb 11 to report that he had lost his wallet and passport at Changi Airport.

Officers then told him to approach the Chinese Embassy for a passport replacement.

Unhappy, Fan started shouting at them and refused to calm down even though they repeatedly told him to do so.

In a statement on April 6, a police spokesperson said: “An officer attempted to de-escalate the situation by placing his hand on Fan’s shoulder and asking him to calm down.

“Fan slammed his hand on the table and continued to shout at the officers.

“When the officer made another attempt to calm him down with a shoulder tap, Fan pushed the officer’s hand away and continued shouting.”

The officer then made a further attempt to calm Fan down by placing his hand on the teenager’s shoulder. However, the youth remained uncooperative and pushed the officer’s hand away.

Fan later became violent and scratched an officer’s hand. He was arrested soon after.

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Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.