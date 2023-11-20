Food processing firm, director fined over expiry dates; biggest case probed by SFA

SINGAPORE – A food processing company and its director were fined $378,000 in total over offences including not having the expiry dates, or having the wrong ones, on 5,880kg of fish and meat products.

This case is the most extensive one so far investigated by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

On Nov 20, Far Ocean Sea Products was fined $223,000 while Jordan Quek Ruiming, 36, was ordered to pay a fine of $155,000.

Quek will have to spend 620 days behind bars if he is unable to fork out the amount.

A director of the company since July 1, 2015, Quek is also a director of multiple other firms, including Bakers & Co and JSI Investments.

Before handing down the sentence, District Judge Eugene Teo noted that following an inspection, food products three years past their expiry dates were found on the company’s premises and processed for sale.

Stressing that the scale of the offences was “quite unprecedented”, he said: “Food safety ought to be the primary concern for all food suppliers.”

In October, Far Ocean Sea Products and Quek each pleaded guilty to 30 charges for violating the conditions of the firm’s licences and one charge for illegally using a room at its premises for processing food.

The firm also admitted to one other charge of obstructing officers in their investigations by tampering with a sealed room.

Quek and the company each faced 97 other charges, which were taken into consideration during their sentencing.

Described as a “significant market player” by the prosecution, Far Ocean supplies and sells fish as well as meat products to commercial clients.

They include hotels, supermarkets, food and beverage establishments, and airlines, as well as non-commercial clients in Singapore and overseas.

In earlier proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutors Niranjan Ranjakunalan, Kayal Pillay and Gladys Lim said that Far Ocean had two licences that allowed it to operate a processing establishment in Fishery Port Road for fish and meat products intended for consumption.