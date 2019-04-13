Five men arrested for fight along Orchard Road; case classified as rioting with deadly weapon

SINGAPORE - Five men, aged between 26 and 39, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a fight along Orchard Road on the morning of April 6.

At around 9.20am that day, police were alerted to the fight and arrested two men, aged 26 and 35, at the scene. After investigations, the identities of the remaining three men were established and they were also arrested, the police said in a release on Friday (April 12).

The case, the release added, has been classified as rioting with deadly weapon.