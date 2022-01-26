Five job scam variants in S'pore and how to avoid them

SINGAPORE - Five job scam variants have been observed by the Anti-Scam Centre in the second half of 2021.
Such scams have now become a key concern for the police, who said victims are lured by the convenience of easy jobs which can purportedly be done remotely while promising high commissions.
ST takes a closer look at the five variants.
1. Fake mobile app
Victims are told to download mobile applications from unverified websites so they can supposedly accept lucrative jobs using the app.
They are told to transfer funds to bank accounts or cryptocurrency wallets provided by the scammer.
In return, they are promised a commission after a number of assigned tasks are completed.
Such tasks appear to be aiding businesses.
The supposed commission they have "earned" is then reflected in the mobile app.
But when victims try to cash out, they quickly realise they are unable to do so.
2. Warning letter
The second variant appears to have evolved from the first.
Those who fell victim to the first variant and tried to quit and cash out would be sent warning letters claiming to bear the letterheads of the local authorities.
Victims are pressured into making further transfers into bank accounts or cryptocurrency wallets or face legal action to be purportedly taken against them.
3. Easy part-time job
Victims are told they can earn a commission by completing easy tasks such as liking social media posts as part of purported part-time affiliate marketing jobs.
They are led to websites which entice them to sign up for packages in order to be offered such jobs, with the amount of commission they are to be purportedly paid depending on the package they pay for.
They are then told to transfer money to bank accounts of unknown individuals as payment for the packages.
But they soon find that they do not get paid, or that they are unable to withdraw the supposed commissions.
4. Movie tickets
Scammers convince victims they can earn a commission by buying and selling movie tickets through an unverified app they are instructed to download.
Victims are told they have to top up their app accounts to buy the movie tickets and would purportedly receive a commission from ticket sales.
The scammers then provide the victims with bank accounts belonging to unknown individuals for payment to be made.
But the victims soon find they do not get paid, or that they are unable to withdraw the purported commissions.
5. Shopee Pay
Victims are told to download the app "Shopee Pay" from an unverified website to place orders from which they would receive commissions.
But the app is unrelated to the e-commerce platform Shopee, despite bearing similarities to the real Shopee app.
Victims are then instructed to deposit funds into their Shopee Pay account so they can place the orders.
Depositing the funds requires them to purchase cryptocurrency and transfer it to another wallet.
The Shopee Pay app then reflects the funds they have supposedly deposited.
But when they try to cash out, they find they are unable to do so or have their accounts suspended.
The following 6S Anti-Scam Self-Protection Principles were developed by the Home Team Behavioural Sciences to help Singaporeans defend themselves against scams:
1. Spot the signs - Recognise the tactics scammers use.
2. Stop and think - Ask yourself or others if a statement, message or job offer could be true.
3. Slow down, don't rush - Do not rush into providing your personal or banking details.
4. Speak to others - Check with others to verify the authenticity of a claim before doing anything.
5. Safeguard personal details and passwords - Never disclose personal information, even if the request appears to be legitimate.
6. Seek help - Talk to friends or family members for advice or support if impacted by a scam.