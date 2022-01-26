Five job scam variants in S'pore and how to avoid them

SINGAPORE - Five job scam variants have been observed by the Anti-Scam Centre in the second half of 2021.

Such scams have now become a key concern for the police, who said victims are lured by the convenience of easy jobs which can purportedly be done remotely while promising high commissions.

ST takes a closer look at the five variants.

1. Fake mobile app

Victims are told to download mobile applications from unverified websites so they can supposedly accept lucrative jobs using the app.

They are told to transfer funds to bank accounts or cryptocurrency wallets provided by the scammer.

In return, they are promised a commission after a number of assigned tasks are completed.

Such tasks appear to be aiding businesses.

The supposed commission they have "earned" is then reflected in the mobile app.

But when victims try to cash out, they quickly realise they are unable to do so.

2. Warning letter

The second variant appears to have evolved from the first.

Those who fell victim to the first variant and tried to quit and cash out would be sent warning letters claiming to bear the letterheads of the local authorities.

Victims are pressured into making further transfers into bank accounts or cryptocurrency wallets or face legal action to be purportedly taken against them.

3. Easy part-time job

Victims are told they can earn a commission by completing easy tasks such as liking social media posts as part of purported part-time affiliate marketing jobs.

They are led to websites which entice them to sign up for packages in order to be offered such jobs, with the amount of commission they are to be purportedly paid depending on the package they pay for.

They are then told to transfer money to bank accounts of unknown individuals as payment for the packages.

But they soon find that they do not get paid, or that they are unable to withdraw the supposed commissions.