Five importers fined $28,000 for bringing in fruit and vegetables illegally

SINGAPORE - Five importers were fined a total of $28,000 for bringing in food products that did not conform to import permit requirements, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Wednesday (July 22).

Chang Cheng Mee Wah Food Ind and Chin Sam Chiap were fined $14,900 and $5,600 respectively for illegally importing fresh fruit and vegetables as well as processed food.

Three other importers - Q N Q Enterprise, Q N S Wholesale and TNT Vegetables Importer & Exporter - were also fined $3,000, $2,000 and $2,500 respectively for illegally importing fresh vegetables.

The agency said that its officers had detected 2,565kg of undeclared and under-declared fruit and vegetables and 936kg of of undeclared and under-declared processed food in the consignments imported from Malaysia by the five importers.

These products were detected and seized by the SFA between September and November 2019 and on Jan 8 this year.

Fruit and vegetables detected during the inspections included romaine lettuce, chilli padi, lemon, and spring onion. Processed food detected during the inspections included cut pumpkin, cut broccoli and cut cucumber.

In its release, the agency said that illegally imported vegetables are from unknown sources and pose a food safety risk.

Food imports in Singapore must meet SFA's requirements and food safety standards, and can only be brought in by licensed importers.

Every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit, the agency added.

Those found guilty of illegally importing fresh fruit and vegetables can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

Those who illegally import processed food and who are found guilty can face a fine up to $1,000 and up to twice this amount for a subsequent conviction.