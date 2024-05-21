First of four brothers to sexually abuse younger sister gets 18 years’ jail, caning

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man, who was the first of four brothers to sexually assault their younger sister, said he preferred to abuse her instead of having sex with a girlfriend due to his “experience of being heartbroken”.

On May 21, a High Court judge sentenced him to 18 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane, which was higher than the sentence of 16 years’ jail and 24 strokes sought by both the prosecution and the defence.

Justice Mavis Chionh said the sentence sought was insufficient to reflect the overall criminality of the man’s conduct and was not in line with the sentences meted out in various past cases.

The girl, who is now 14, was sexually assaulted by all four of her older brothers from 2018 to February 2022, when she was between eight and 12 years old.

The perpetrator in the current case, her second eldest brother, was the first to begin abusing her.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of aggravated rape, with another 16 charges of serious sexual offences taken into consideration during sentencing.

He was 16 to 20 years old when he committed these offences.

His sentencing came a day after the 23-year-old eldest brother was handed 20 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

The eldest had pleaded guilty to eight charges of aggravated sexual assault by penetration, with another 34 charges for serious sexual offences taken into consideration.

Justice Chionh noted that the eldest brother faced more charges.

But the judge highlighted that, unlike his older sibling, the bulk of the offences committed by the perpetrator in the current case involved actual consummation of rape over a period of five years.

The judge also considered that the victim suffered symptoms of trauma and has found herself separated from her two younger sisters and parents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor M. Kayal Pillay told the court that the offender in the current case admitted to sexually assaulting the victim on more than 10 occasions, and often preyed on her when she was asleep.