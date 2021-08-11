Firm fined $2,500 for making chwee kueh and carrot cake at unlicensed facility

SINGAPORE - A firm has been fined $2,500 for carrying out food manufacturing activities without a proper licence.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said Low Meng Kee Food was penalised for the offence in court on Wednesday (Aug 11).

The firm was licensed to carry out food manufacturing activities in its factory at 30 Senoko Drive till April 2019. It ceased operations then to carry out major renovation works, said SFA.

After the renovation, it had to obtain a new licence from SFA to resume food manufacturing activities, but did not do so.

When SFA officers conducted a surprise inspection at the newly renovated factory in July last year, it found that Low Meng Kee was producing chwee kueh and carrot cake there.

Chwee kueh is a steamed rice cake that is usually served with preserved turnip.

SFA seized 3,880 pieces of chwee kueh on the spot, while carrot cakes which had been distributed were immediately recalled by the company.

SFA said illegal production of food products at unlicensed facilities poses a food safety risk.

All food manufacturing facilities must be licensed and meet SFA's requirements, it added.

Offenders convicted of illegally manufacturing food products will face a fine of up to $5,000. Repeat offenders will face a fine of up to $10,000 and/or a jail term of up to three months.