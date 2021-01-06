Fire breaks out in office at Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in a third-floor office at Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital (KWSH) in Serangoon Road on Tuesday (Jan 5) night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to the incident at about 8.25pm and the fire was extinguished using a water jet.

There were neither any injuries reported nor an evacuation ordered.

SCDF is still investigating the cause of the fire.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, KWSH said the fire happened in Block A of the hospital at the HCA Hospice Care office.

No one was in the office at the time.

The hospital's nursing home residents are housed in a separate block. Its wards have been checked and no residents were affected by the fire, added KWSH.

In an update to the post in the early hours of Wednesday, the hospital said that owing to the fire, HCA's Day Hospice at Serangoon would be closed on Wednesday.

KWSH's other operations in Block A, which are Fresenius Kidney Care, Healthway Medical, Silver Generation Office @ Kallang and the KWSH canteen, resumed their operations on Wednesday.